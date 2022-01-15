How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas plays Orlando, looks for 4th straight home win

Orlando Magic (8-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -10.5; over/under is 208

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Orlando looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Mavericks have gone 11-8 at home. Dallas has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Magic are 6-20 on the road. Orlando gives up 110.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.7 assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gary Harris is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 11.9 points. Franz Wagner is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 107.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.3 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (toe), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring).