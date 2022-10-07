How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic
- When: Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
