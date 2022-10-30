 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Orlando faces Dallas on 4-game road slide

Orlando Magic (1-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Dallas looking to stop its four-game road slide.

Dallas went 9-9 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Mavericks gave up 105.6 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

Orlando finished 12-40 in Eastern Conference games and 10-31 on the road a season ago. The Magic allowed opponents to score 112.2 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (right ankle), Davis Bertans: out (right knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

