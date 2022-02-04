How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas against Philadelphia after 40-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (31-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (29-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Luka Doncic scored 40 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 120-114 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavericks are 16-10 on their home court. Dallas has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 17-9 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 44.5% and averaging 26.0 points for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Joel Embiid is scoring 29.1 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back), Furkan Korkmaz: out (knee).