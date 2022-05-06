How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Dallas, Phoenix, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Phoenix visits Dallas with 2-0 series lead

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 219.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the last meeting 129-109 on May 5 led by 30 points from Devin Booker, while Luka Doncic scored 35 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the league allowing just 104.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Jalen Brunson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Booker is averaging 26.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Paul is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).