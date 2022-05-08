 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

In Dallas, Phoenix, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Booker and the Suns visit Dallas with 2-1 series lead

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 215

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last matchup 103-94 on May 7 led by 28 points from Jalen Brunson, while Jae Crowder scored 19 points for the Suns.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 104.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Suns are 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference giving up only 107.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 45.7% and averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 19.2 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Torrey Craig: out (elbow).

