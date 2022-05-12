How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6 Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Dallas, Phoenix, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Phoenix tries to clinch series against Dallas in game 6

Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the series over the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 110-80 in the last meeting. Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against conference opponents. Dallas is second in the NBA giving up only 104.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Suns are 39-13 in conference play. Phoenix ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Booker is averaging 26.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).