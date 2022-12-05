How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on December 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are 13-4 against conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the league scoring 116.7 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 107-105 in the last matchup on Oct. 20. Booker led the Suns with 28 points, and Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Booker is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 29.1 points and six assists. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 122.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Christian Wood: day to day (illness).

Suns: Torrey Craig: out (groin), Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Mikal Bridges: day to day (knee).