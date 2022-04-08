How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming option to watch Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available on fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas puts home win streak on the line against Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (27-53, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -18; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Mavericks play Portland.

The Mavericks are 34-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trail Blazers are 11-39 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 15-30 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 132-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Anfernee Simons is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: day to day (calf).