How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas takes on Portland, aims for 5th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (9-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Portland looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 108.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 104.7 last season.

Portland went 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Christian Wood: out (knee), Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out (rest), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).