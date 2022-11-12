 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas takes on Portland, aims for 5th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (9-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Portland looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 108.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 104.7 last season.

Portland went 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Christian Wood: out (knee), Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out (rest), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

