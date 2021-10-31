How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Dallas

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Kings take on Dallas.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall and 21-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Sterling Brown: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.