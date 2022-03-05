 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas faces Sacramento after Doncic's 41-point performance

Sacramento Kings (24-41, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (38-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Sacramento Kings after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 122-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Dallas averages 107.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Kings are 17-25 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has an 11-26 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 112-96 on Dec. 31. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 17.4 points and six rebounds. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.7 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 110.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Trey Burke: day to day (shoulder), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: day to day (back).

