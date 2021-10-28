 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Dallas and San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. The channel is only available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Preview: San Antonio takes on Dallas, aims to halt 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-1, third in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Dallas.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall and 7-5 in Southwest Division play last season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 41.4 from beyond the arc.

San Antonio went 33-39 overall and 6-6 in Southwest Division play during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 24.4 assists per game on 41.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.
Spurs: Devontae Cacok: out (not with team), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

