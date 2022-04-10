How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KMYS, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on KMYS. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks play the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (34-47, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (51-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is currently third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 35-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint.

The Spurs are 24-27 against conference opponents. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 113.1 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 123-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 28.5 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (illness), Maxi Kleber: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: day to day (illness).

Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (knee), Devin Vassell: out (heel), Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Dejounte Murray: out (conditioning), Romeo Langford: day to day (hamstring), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).