How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mavericks face the Raptors on 3-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (21-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Toronto.

The Mavericks are 13-8 on their home court. Dallas averages 105.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Raptors are 9-9 on the road. Toronto ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.9 fast break points per game. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 3.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 103-95 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.7 assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.5 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 106.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.5 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Reggie Bullock: out (knee).

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).