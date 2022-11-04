How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest, these are your only ways to watch Mavs games this season.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mavericks take on the Raptors in non-conference action

Toronto Raptors (5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference play.

Dallas went 9-9 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 on the road last season. The Raptors averaged 103.2 points per game last season, 45.0 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle), Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (back).