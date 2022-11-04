 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest, these are your only ways to watch Mavs games this season.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mavericks take on the Raptors in non-conference action

Toronto Raptors (5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference play.

Dallas went 9-9 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 on the road last season. The Raptors averaged 103.2 points per game last season, 45.0 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle), Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (back).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.