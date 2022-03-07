How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Utah matchup

Utah Jazz (40-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (39-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Utah. Doncic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 27.8 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas scores 107.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Jazz are 26-13 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 113.8 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 114-109 on Feb. 26. Mitchell scored 33 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 27.8 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 114.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Luka Doncic: day to day (toe).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (injury management).