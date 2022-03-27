How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks face the Jazz

Utah Jazz (45-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (45-29, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. Doncic currently ranks fifth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas leads the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 104.1 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Jazz are 29-15 against conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.3% as a team from deep this season. Royce O’Neale leads the team shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 111-103 in the last matchup on March 8. Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 103.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Trey Burke: out (illness), Davis Bertans: out (knee), Theo Pinson: out (finger).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (foot).