How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 1 Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

The game is also available on ESPN, which is airing the game nationally, including in Dallas and Utah, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mavericks open playoffs against the Jazz

Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz to open the Western Conference first round. Dallas and Utah tied the regular season series 2-2. The Mavericks won the last regular season matchup 114-100 on March 27. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 32 points, and Rudy Gay led the Jazz with 18 points.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 10.0 fast break points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 in conference play. Utah is 12-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (illness), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (illness), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).