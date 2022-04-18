How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 2 Live Online on April 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

The game is also available on NBA TV, which is airing the game nationally, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Utah visits Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 203.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Jazz lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Jazz won the last matchup 99-93 on April 16 led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Jalen Brunson scored 24 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Utah is third in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gobert is averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: out (tonsillectomy).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).