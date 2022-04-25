How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 5 Live Online on April 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mavericks, Jazz square off with series tied 2-2

Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 211.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz in game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Jazz beat the Mavericks 100-99 in the last matchup. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 25 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Dallas scores 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Utah is seventh in the league scoring 113.6 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 28.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (illness).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).