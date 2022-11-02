How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Last Game Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas hosts Utah following Doncic's 44-point game

Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: out (health and safety protocols).