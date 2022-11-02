 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Last Game Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas hosts Utah following Doncic's 44-point game

Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 29.6 bench points last season.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz averaged 99.0 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: out (health and safety protocols).

