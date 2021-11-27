How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass for 50% OFF through Cyber Monday. Get the rest of the season for just $99.99.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas faces Washington, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (12-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mavericks play Washington.

The Mavericks have gone 6-1 in home games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.6.

The Wizards are 5-5 on the road. Washington is sixth in the NBA scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25 points, 8.4 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Kyle Kuzma is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 13 points and 9.2 rebounds. Bradley Beal is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 107.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 100.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).