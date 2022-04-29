How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Anaheim faces Dallas for conference showdown

Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (45-30-6, fourth in the Central)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits Dallas in Western Conference action.

The Stars are 26-18-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.

The Ducks are 11-12-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Anaheim averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

Dallas took down Anaheim 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 40 goals and has 78 points. Roope Hintz has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 36 goals and has 66 points. Trevor Zegras has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: day to day (lower body).