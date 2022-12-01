How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Los Angeles, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Stars

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has a 9-5-2 record overall and a 6-2-2 record on its home ice. The Stars have gone 4-0-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Anaheim is 5-10-1 overall and 2-9-2 on the road. The Ducks have gone 3-7-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has scored six goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has eight goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, five penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).