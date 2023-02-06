Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Los Angeles, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in home games. The Stars are 24-5-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim is 7-16-4 on the road and 16-29-5 overall. The Ducks have committed 231 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank third in league play.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 33 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Henrique has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has scored seven goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).