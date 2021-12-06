How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Phoenix, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars play the Coyotes on 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (5-17-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (12-7-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -316, Coyotes +247; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its six-game win streak going when the Stars take on Arizona.

The Stars are 6-3-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas is last in the Western Conference recording 29.8 shots per game.

The Coyotes are 2-6-0 in division matchups. Arizona serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Dallas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 10 goals and has 15 points. Joe Pavelski has nine assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Coyotes with 13 total assists and has 16 points. Travis Boyd has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).