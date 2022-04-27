How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Dallas and Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Phoenix, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas hosts Arizona after shootout win

Arizona Coyotes (23-50-7, eighth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (45-30-5, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -496, Coyotes +366; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Dallas after the Stars beat Vegas 3-2 in a shootout.

The Stars are 14-8-3 against the rest of their division. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Coyotes are 8-12-4 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Arizona won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 52 assists and has 79 points this season. Roope Hintz has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Coyotes: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 5.1 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).