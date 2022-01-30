How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Southwest Plus, and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Boston, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Pavelski and Dallas take on Boston

Boston Bruins (25-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (22-17-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joe Pavelski leads Dallas into a matchup against Boston. He’s 10th in the league with 48 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Stars are 14-5-1 at home. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Pavelski with 0.7.

The Bruins have gone 11-5-2 away from home. Boston is 24th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Boston won 3-1. Brad Marchand scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with a plus-15 in 39 games this season. Pavelski has six goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 21 goals and has 47 points. David Pastrnak has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Bruins: Tuukka Rask: day to day (lower body), John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body).