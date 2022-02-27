How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Buffalo, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Buffalo faces Dallas on 4-game skid

Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (28-20-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to break its four-game slide when the Sabres take on Dallas.

The Stars are 18-7-1 at home. Dallas averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team averaging 0.5.

The Sabres are 8-14-4 on the road. Buffalo is 22nd in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Dallas won 5-4. Jason Robertson scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 54 points this season. Tyler Seguin has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 25 total assists and has 33 points. Tage Thompson has six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).