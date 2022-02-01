How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Calgary visits Dallas following shutout victory

Calgary Flames (21-13-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (23-17-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Dallas after the Flames shut out Vancouver 1-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after collecting 15 saves.

The Stars are 10-9-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has scored 124 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with 20.

The Flames are 4-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Dallas won 4-3. Miro Heiskanen recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 48 total points for the Stars, 19 goals and 29 assists. Hintz has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 20 goals and has 44 points. Gaudreau has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Flames: None listed.