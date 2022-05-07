How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game 3 Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames game won't be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars and Flames tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -154, Stars +128; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 2-0.

Dallas is 46-30-6 overall and 24-10-3 at home. The Stars have a 15-7-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Calgary is 24-11-3 on the road and 50-21-11 overall. The Flames have gone 7-4-8 in games decided by a goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has scored 27 goals with 53 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 40 goals and 75 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).