How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on May 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS. It's also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the game prior runs long, the start of the Stars/Flames will air on truTV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames game won't be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas Leads Calgary in series 2-1

Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -155, Stars +130; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Dallas leads 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars leads the Calgary Flames 2-1 in the series in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 4-2.

Dallas has a 24-10-3 record in home games and a 46-30-6 record overall. The Stars have a 39-5-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Calgary has a 50-21-11 record overall and a 24-11-3 record in road games. The Flames have a +85 scoring differential, with 291 total goals scored and 206 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 41 goals and 38 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).