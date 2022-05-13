 Skip to Content
NHL TV Guide: How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game 6 Live Online on May 13, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Calgary and Dallas tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -223, Stars +180; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

Calgary has a 50-21-11 record overall and a 23-9-7 record on its home ice. The Flames rank 10th in NHL play with 313 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

Dallas is 19-18-2 in road games and 46-30-6 overall. The Stars have gone 22-6-3 in games decided by a goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 41 goals and 38 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

