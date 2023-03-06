Where to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on March 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas plays Calgary following Robertson's 2-goal showing

Calgary Flames (27-22-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (34-16-13, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Calgary Flames after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 7-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas is 17-8-8 in home games and 34-16-13 overall. The Stars have a 28-6-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has a 12-10-10 record on the road and a 27-22-13 record overall. The Flames are 12-11-10 in one-goal games.

The matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 6-5 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson has 37 goals and 42 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Flames. Noah Hanifin has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body), Luke Glendening: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).