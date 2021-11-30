How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Raleigh, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas faces Carolina on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (15-4-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (10-7-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -108, Hurricanes -111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into a matchup with Carolina as winners of four straight games.

The Stars have gone 6-2-1 in home games. Dallas is first in the Western Conference with 4.9 assists per game, led by Miro Heiskanen averaging 0.6.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-2-1 away from home. Carolina is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heiskanen has 15 total points for the Stars, three goals and 12 assists. Roope Hintz has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 20 points, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists. DeAngelo has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).