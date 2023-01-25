Where to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 25, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Raleigh, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho's hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at home and a 28-13-7 record overall. The Stars have a 5-4-6 record in one-goal games.

Carolina is 29-9-8 overall and 15-4-6 in road games. The Hurricanes have gone 12-0-6 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime. Aho scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Aho has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).