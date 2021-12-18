How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest Plus, and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Chicago, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas faces Chicago, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3, seventh in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (13-12-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -173, Blackhawks +146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to break its five-game slide when the Stars play Chicago.

The Stars are 4-4-1 in division matchups. Dallas is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.6 shots per game.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Chicago is the last team in the Western Conference averaging just 6.2 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 24 total points.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 22 points, scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists. Joe Pavelski has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Erik Gustafsson leads the Blackhawks with a plus-two in 27 games this season. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: day to day (illness).

Blackhawks: None listed.