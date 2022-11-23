How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+ and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Chicago, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars play the Blackhawks following Robertson's 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 4-1-1 record against the Central Division. The Stars have gone 2-0-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 0-3-1 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have allowed 45 goals while scoring 38 for a -7 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Stars won 6-4 in the previous meeting. Robertson led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has scored eight goals and added nine assists over the last 10 games.

Max Domi has four goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).