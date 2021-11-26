How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Denver, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Colorado plays Dallas, aims for 7th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (10-5-1, second in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (8-7-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars +108, Avalanche -129; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.

The Stars are 1-2-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas is first in the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Miro Heiskanen averaging 0.6.

The Avalanche are 3-1-0 against opponents in the Central. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 12.4% and averaging 4.1 goals on 32.7 shots per game.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with six goals, adding four assists and collecting 10 points. Jamie Benn has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with a plus-11 in 14 games this season. Cale Makar has seven goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging five goals, 8.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).