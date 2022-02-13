How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest Plus, and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Denver, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars host the Avalanche following overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (33-8-4, first in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (25-18-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Dallas after the Stars took down Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime.

The Stars are 12-10-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Roope Hintz with 21.

The Avalanche are 11-3-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.5% and averaging 4.1 goals on 35.3 shots per game.

Dallas knocked off Colorado 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26. Joe Pavelski scored two goals for the Stars in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Stars with 48 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists. Hintz has 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 24 goals and has 55 points. Gabriel Landeskog has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: out (face/concussion).