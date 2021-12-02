How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Columbus, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars play the Blue Jackets, seek 6th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-8-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (11-7-2, fourth in the Central)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -170, Blue Jackets +144; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Columbus.

The Stars have gone 7-2-1 in home games. Dallas has scored 56 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with 10.

The Blue Jackets are 4-5-0 on the road. Columbus has scored 65 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Columbus won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hintz leads the Stars with 10 goals and has 15 points. Joe Pavelski has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-nine in 20 games this season. Zach Werenski has 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.