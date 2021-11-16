How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Bertuzzi and Detroit take on Dallas

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (8-7-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (5-6-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -177, Red Wings +148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Bertuzzi leads Detroit into a matchup with Dallas. He ranks 10th in the league with 17 points, scoring nine goals and recording eight assists.

The Stars are 2-2-1 at home. Dallas is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.7 shots per game.

The Red Wings have gone 3-5-0 away from home. Detroit is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with five goals, adding three assists and recording 8 points. Joe Pavelski has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with nine goals and has 17 points. Dylan Larkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).