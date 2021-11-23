How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Dallas and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Dallas, you can also stream Stars vs. Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas takes home win streak into matchup with Edmonton

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (13-4-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (7-7-2, seventh in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -113, Oilers -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Edmonton trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Stars are 3-3-2 in conference play. Dallas has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 76.4% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 11-1-0 in conference play. Edmonton leads the Western Conference with 21 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with nine.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Hakanpaa leads the Stars with a plus-three in 15 games this season. Jason Robertson has six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 35 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 17 assists. Connor McDavid has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.