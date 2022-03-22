How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: McDavid and Edmonton take on Dallas

Edmonton Oilers (35-23-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (34-24-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -144, Oilers +121; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Dallas. He leads the NHL with 91 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 56 assists.

The Stars are 18-13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jason Robertson with 30.

The Oilers are 21-10-2 in conference play. Edmonton ranks 12th in the league with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Dallas won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 62 total points for the Stars, 23 goals and 39 assists. Jamie Benn has six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 56 total assists and has 91 points. Evander Kane has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.