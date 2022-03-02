How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Los Angeles, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas hosts Los Angeles after Raffl's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (29-18-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (29-20-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Kings after Michael Raffl scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-2 win against the Sabres.

The Stars are 15-12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.6.

The Kings are 11-12-4 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has scored 157 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 25.

Los Angeles beat Dallas 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 44 points. Jason Robertson has six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Anze Kopitar has 50 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kings: None listed.