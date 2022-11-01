How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Stars scored 233 goals while giving up 244 last season for a -11 goal differential.

Los Angeles is 4-2-0 on the road and 6-5-0 overall. The Kings have gone 1-4-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored four goals with six assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has two goals and 10 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness).

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Los Angeles, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services