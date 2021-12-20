How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Minneapolis, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Minnesota takes on Dallas, aims to stop 3-game slide

Minnesota Wild (19-8-2, first in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (14-12-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup against Dallas after losing three games in a row.

The Stars are 8-8-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.7 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson averaging 0.6.

The Wild are 5-2-0 against opponents from the Central. Minnesota ranks second in the league recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Minnesota won 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 26 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists. Robertson has 12 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 22 total assists and has 33 points. Ryan Hartman has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Tanner Kero: day to day (upper body).

Wild: None listed.