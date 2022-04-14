How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

When: Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (45-21-6, second in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (42-27-4, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Dallas. He ranks seventh in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 42 goals and totaling 49 assists.

The Stars are 14-8-2 against division opponents. Dallas serves 7.0 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 1.1.

The Wild are 23-16-2 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has scored 263 goals and is second in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Kaprizov leads the team with 42.

In their last meeting on March 6, Dallas won 6-3. Jason Robertson scored three goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson leads the Stars with 34 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 68 points. Roope Hintz has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 91 points, scoring 42 goals and adding 49 assists. Mats Zuccarello has 9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: out (upper body).