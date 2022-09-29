 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Preseason Game Live Online on September 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Minneapolis, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

